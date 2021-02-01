Man allegedly rapes 17-year-old daughter in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter within the limits of Samandari police station in Faisalabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while detailing the incident said that the man was raping his daughter for the past three months. “We have arrested the accused and register a case against him,” they said.

The mother of the victim claimed that the accused used to give intoxicated tea to them, making them fall asleep. “He later used to subject her daughter to sexual assault,” she said.

The police said that they would conduct a medical examination of the victim to frame charges against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of children being raped have been reported frequently in the country.

Earlier in September 2020, a 40-year-old man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

Read More: 16-year-old girl allegedly raped by father in Pakpattan

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to the police had alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case had been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

Meanwhile, police had arrested the accused and started an investigation. He will be interrogated further after the medical reports of the victim, the police had said. The 17-year-old girl had been shifted to the hospital for medical examination.

Comments

comments