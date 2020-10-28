Man allegedly rapes daughter-in-law in Okara

OKARA: A man was on Wednesday blamed for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law along with his two other accomplices in the suburb village of Okara, a district in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the woman was living with her father-in-law in the absence of her husband, who went abroad to earn living.

The accused allegedly raped his daughter-in-law along with two other men, the police said adding that they were able to run away from the house after the incident.

The police have registered a case against the suspects and started a search to arrest the culprits. A medical examination of the victim would also be carried out to ascertain the facts.

In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman in Hasilpur city of Bahawalpur was allegedly gang-raped at a gunpoint by three men whom the family was hosting at their home on October 03.

According to the information collected by the police, the three alleged rapists were the friends of the victim’s husband who were invited over by the couple as guests.

Read More: Woman, daughter raped in Lahore

The victim’s account alleges that after she sent her husband out to buy refreshments for the guests, his friends ambushed her and gang-raped her.

Before the husband could return home, the alleged culprits fled the scene after inflicting sexual assault on the victim, the victim said.

On the complaint of the victim, Saddar Police of Hasilpur, within the jurisdiction in the alleged crime scene, has lodged a complaint of the event.

Comments

comments