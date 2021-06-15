Man rapes 16-year-old girl at Karachi orphanage

KARACHI: A man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at an orphanage in Karachi has been arrested by the police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Farooq Bijarani, the shocking incident took place on May 26 at an orphanage, where an accountant sexually abused a 16-year-old and threatened her not to tell anyone.

On June 13, in a meeting with her aunt, the rape victim girl revealed the incident. Following the revelation, the aunt of the girl registered a case under rape charges and later the accused was taken into custody by the police.

SP Bijarani said the accused was working as an accountant at the orphanage.

It is pertinent to mention here that rape cases are reported frequently in the country, which has forced the government to introduce stringent anti-rape laws.

Read more: Rapists should be chemically castrated, says PM Imran Khan

In one such move recently, President Arif Alvi had authorized sessions courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance.

The approval had been granted to session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country to hear rape cases. Dr Arif Alvi had also approved the appointment of two additional judges in the Balochistan high court and thirteen others in the Lahore High Court.

