Can you beat this actor’s record of not blinking eyes for more than an hour?

A Philippine-based actor made an unofficial record by not blinking eyes for 1 hour, 17 minutes and 3 seconds.

As part of a segment on the variety show Eat Bulaga! , Paolo Ballesteros was competing against comedian Allan K.

The show is known for pitting celebrities against each other to take up unusual challenges.

The comedian only managed to keep his eyes open without blinking for 34 minutes while Paolo took the lead.

According to website RecordSetter.com, the world record is held by Julio Jaime of Colorado for not blinking for 1 hour, 5 minutes and 11 seconds in 2016.

There is, however, no official Guinness World Records for not blinking.

