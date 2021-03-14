Web Analytics
Man receives 64 debit cards after asking for only one

A man was left in shock after his bank sent him 64 copies of the same debit card, sending out a new card to him every couple of days.

Taking to Reddit, the man, known as Peter, was left baffled as the cards kept arriving at his home.

The man even shared a picture of all of the cards, and told his tale to the enraptured audience.

He explained: “My bank sent me 64 copies of the same debit card.”

“I’ve called my bank several times but the card issuance is handled by a 3rd party,” he wrote. “The only difference between each card is the expiration date (and I assume CVV), which are sequential.”

“The first card expires 12/24 and the last expires 04/30 with every card in between, although I seem to be missing 07/29.”

