WATCH: Man returns stolen sanitizer after being caught on camera  

In a rare robbery, a man stole hand sanitizer but after being realized that he has been caught on camera, he put the liquid back into the bottle.

In a video clip, the man can be seen standing on a first-floor balcony, talking on mobile phone with someone. Moments later, he walks towards a bottle of hand sanitizer kept on the ledge, took out an empty bottle hidden under his clothes and emptied its content into his own container.

On realizing that his actions are being captured on camera, he immediately wore face mask and put the sanitizer back into the bottle.

Later, he apply the sanitizer on his hands and escaped from the scene.

