Man gets revenge on ex-wife by killing two children

In a brutal act of violence, a man killed his two children by strangulating and then putting building foam down their throats only to get revenge on her ex-wife, who according to him injured his self-esteem.

Identified as 55-year-old Laurent Fm, due to local privacy laws, the accused has gone on trial in Germany for the horrific act.

According to reports, it all started when the man’s building firm suffered losses and was then arrested for trying to smuggle a kilogram of crystal meth into the country from Poland.

His wife separated from him but their two children identified as Maya, two, and Leo, five, lived with him in an apartment.

On the day of the incident, the building subcontractor strangled his two children, in his apartment until they were unconscious.

In order to make sure that nobody was able to resuscitate them at the last minute, he then injected fast-acting construction foam into their mouths in order to close off their airways.

The court heard during the proceedings that not satisfied by the shocking killing, he had then tucked the tiny bodies up in bed to make it seem as if they were sleeping, and waited for his ex-wife to turn up.

As soon as his wife turned up to the apartment, he hit her with a heavy object in the head. However, she survived it due to a thick head wig that softened the hit.

The man continued his efforts to hit her until she fell unconscious at the gate, only to be awakened from one of the eye-witnesses.

An eye-witness said that when they tried out to awake the children lying casually on the bed, they found the disturbing scene of them being subjected to brutal murder with building foam stuck in their airways.

The accused has continued to blame her ex-wife for the entire tragic episode, saying that her separation had hurt his self-esteem.

