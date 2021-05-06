WATCH: Man rides bike over bridge’s arch, video goes viral
A frightening video of a man climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has gone viral on social media.
South African comedian Trevor Noah shared the video with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!”
In the 18-second clip, the cylist can be seen going over the rails of a steep brdige on a mountain bike.
Watch the video here:
There’s no vaccine for crazy! 🙅🏾♂️😳😳😳 🎥 IG: awesome_around 🎵: @fatjoe @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/oXkj3W6SgW
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 3, 2021
The video was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni.
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered over 100,000 views.