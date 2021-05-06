WATCH: Man rides bike over bridge’s arch, video goes viral

A frightening video of a man climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has gone viral on social media.

South African comedian Trevor Noah shared the video with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!”

In the 18-second clip, the cylist can be seen going over the rails of a steep brdige on a mountain bike.

Watch the video here:

The video was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Villoni 🇫🇷 (@antonivilloni)

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered over 100,000 views.

