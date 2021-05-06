Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Man rides bike over bridge’s arch, video goes viral

viral video

A frightening video of a man climbing the arch of a steep bridge on a bicycle has gone viral on social media.

South African comedian Trevor Noah shared the video with a caption, “There’s no vaccine for crazy!”

In the 18-second clip, the cylist can be seen going over the rails of a steep brdige on a mountain bike.

Watch the video here:

The video was originally shared on Instagram by France-based athlete Antoni Villoni.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and garnered over 100,000 views.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Irish President’s dog interrupts official interview

Offbeat

WATCH: 6-year-old girl has close encounter with shark

Offbeat

VIDEO: Woman sets home on fire with person inside, watches it burn

Offbeat

Video shows daughter resisting mother to give water to COVID-positive father

[X] Close