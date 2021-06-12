Man robs another bank just one day after he’s released in bank heist case

An alleged thief Chi Ngo in New York has robbed another bank just one day after getting released in a previous heist in a Manhattan bank.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on charges of pulling off the robberies at two separate Chase Banks, New York Post reported after citing court documents. It was learnt that Ngo had been arrested on Tuesday after allegedly swiping $2,300 in cash from a Chase on Canal Street.

After getting released on Wednesday following the approval of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Ngo was arrested again on Thursday by local police for an alleged bank heist at a Chase Bank on Fifth Avenue near West 44th Street.

According to a criminal complaint, Ngo had written a note handed to a bank teller during his first bank heist, ‘I got a gun with me. This is a bank robbery. Put the cash in the bag. I will use it.’

It added that the police officials have arrested the accused while possessing a hammer and box cutter.

According to court records, Ngo was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of burglar’s tools.

He was sprung at his arraignment on Wednesday after a prosecutor requested supervised release — a move that was granted by Judge Herb Moses, Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Later, he got back to rob another Chase Bank on Fifth Avenue near West 44th Street just after noon Thursday. Cops said that he slid a note to a teller demanding money — before fleeing with $100..

According to the report, Ngo was arrested just minutes later outside the bank. Charges were still pending Thursday afternoon in his most recent arrest. Court records indicate that Ngo has been previously convicted of a crime but no details were given.

