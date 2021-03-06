Man robs a supermarket cashier with a toy gun, video goes viral

BRASILIA: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly robbed a supermarket cashier with a toy gun in Brazil.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen handing over the item to the cashier. While she is tallying up the amount, the mugger pulls out the toy gun and points at her. She scurries through the cash register and gives him all the cash. Then, he goes out with items he ‘purchased’ and the robbed cash.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police said that the man allegedly carried out three robberies with a fake gun within the span on one hour in the area.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old was later taken into custody from a checkpoint where he was driving a vehicle that he took from the Archdiocese of Passo Fundo. The fake gun was seized from him as well as $116 out of $249.

The police officer, Diogo Ferreira, told the news agency that Moreira confessed to the authorities about going on a rampage with his fake gun and how his robberies were ‘sparked by madness.’

Police said that the young man was a catholic priest and was just a few days away from marking his 18th month of ordination.

The local court placed the priest under partial detention. His lawyer revealed that he is receiving a psychiatric assessment. He had not taken his medicine for the past three weeks and has now been temporarily removed from his duties at the local church.

