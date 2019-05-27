A grisly video of a man trying to save himself from horrific blazes in Rome has gone viral on social media.

The 1.09-minute viral clip shows the man lying on the ledge of a building which has caught massive fire.

Black and thick fumes can be seen erupting out of the windows on his either sides.

According to a DailyMail report, as the man was unable to escape from the building, he had to climb on to the narrow ledge and wait for the rescue team to arrive.

The clip was recorded by Australian tourists, who were around the Appio Latino quarter of Rome. “We were having dinner after being part of the papal audience in the morning and visiting sites in Rome in the afternoon when we spotted the fire in the opposite building,” they told the news website.

The man in the video continued to balance himself on the ledge until the team of fire fighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was doused by the fire fighters and later the man rescued by the help of a crane.

According to DailyMail, the fire broke out due to a short-circuit in man’s kitchen.

