VIDEO: Man saves child moments before a train would have hit him

MUMBAI: In a heroic act, a railroad worker lifted a child onto the platform moments before a train would have hit him at Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai, India.

In a heart-stopping video, the boy can be seen walking on the train platform with his guardian. As he walks across to the edge of the platform, the child suddenly loses balance and falls into the tracks at Vangani Railway Station.

A Good Samaritan: At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

The child struggles to get back up from the tracks as a fast-moving train approached from the distance. A brave railway worker took notice of the incident and starts racing towards the fallen child.

He successfully lifted the boy and put him back onto the platform just seconds before crushed to death by the train.

The man was identified as Mayur Shelkhe, who happens to be a railway pointsman at the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai, Times Now News reported.

The Ministry of Railways shared the clip on Twitter and thanked the man for displaying exemplary courage.

“At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the Ministry of Railways posted on Twitter.

Responding to the incident, a spokesperson of Central Railway said: “Excellent work done by Central Railway Mumbai Division Mr Mayur Shelkhe (Pointsman) who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking on platform no. 2 at Vangani station.”

