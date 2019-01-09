Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for rape, murder of minor girl

MARDAN: A session court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 50 years imprisonment and 0.2 million rupees fine for executing rape and murder of a minor girl, ARY News reported.

Additional Session Judge Takht Bhai announced the verdict in the rape-slay case.

The convict slew the six-year-old, Shab-e-Noor, about two and a half years ago in Mardan. The culprit had thrown the dead body into a river after the murder.

Last year in Febraury, a three-year-old girl was found dead after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Mardan.

The body of the minor was found in an open sewer in Takht-i-Bahi’s Mian Mohib Shah neighbhourhood.

The residents of the area spotted the body of the child and informed the local police about it.

Subsequently, the police arrived at the crime scene and shifted the body to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

Quoting initial investigation, sources told ARY News, the minor had been subjected to sexual abuse before being murdered.

