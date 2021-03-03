Man stunned after spotting ship ‘floating across the sky’

A man was left stunned after he spotted a ship “floating across the sky” in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

According to the details, Colin McCallum, a health and safety worker, was traveling through Banff, Aberdeenshire, last week when he spotted the red “floating vessel” on the horizon. Shocked by the sighting, Colin filmed the illusion in motion as he passed by.

He shared the clip and his images onto Facebook later on that day, writing, “Saw a real-life optical illusion in Banff today.”

Experts said that the “floating vessel” appeared in the sky due to optical illusion.

Due to the similar colouring of the sea and sky, the large vessel appears to be sitting amongst the clouds. What makes it more intriguing is that fact that the keel of the ship is out of view which makes it difficult to make a distinction as to where the water ends and the clear blue skies begin.

Since Colin shared his picture onto Facebook, social media users have been left baffled by the footage.

“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double take because I genuinely thought it was floating. Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion,” Colin was quoted as telling the Mirror.

