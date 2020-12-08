Man shoots dead wife, two minor daughters over unspecified motive

RAWALPINDI: A man allegedly shot dead at a point-blank range his wife and two little daughters in a manifestation of indefensible barbarism causing shudders as recounted, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police reports collected by ARY News, a man in Saddar police station jurisdiction in Wah area killed his wife and two minor daughters aged 12 and 8 years old.

The bodies have been shifted to a local public hospital for legal proceedings, police said who failed to detain the alleged murderer as he fled the scene.

We are conducting raids to locate him, police said. Forensic data collected from the scene is being investigated from the laboratory to amass evidence, police added.

It could not be ascertained as yet as to why the man killed three innocent family members, however, the Station House Officer of the concerned police station said the teams have been formulated to arrest the suspect.

Separately today in Karachi, In an alleged police shootout to have taken place near Scheme 33 area, at least one suspect has been killed out of four fleeing after a robbery.

Police said the shootout was initiated when a police officer attired in civil dress opened fire on four suspects who, the police claimed, were at large after a robbery bid.

The four suspects barged into a shop and robbed it before running away from the scene, police said. It was when they ran away, police claimed, that personnel opened fire resulting in the casualty of one and injury of another, while the remaining two ran away.