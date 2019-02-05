Web Analytics
Man shoots hotel manager over tiff in Karachi

KARACHI: A hotel manager sustained severe injuries after being shot by a man over a small tiff, last night, ARY News reported on Tuesday.


According to police, the incident took place, when a man identified as Mir Mustafa Rashdi along with his brother, Athar Rashdi and guards of the Hur Force, exchanged words with the restaurant manager in Karachi’s area of Malir at around 10:30 pm on Monday night.

“The manager was shot by Mir Mustafa Rashdi, while his guards misbehaved with the people in the restaurant,” the police said.

The injured was rushed to a nearby medical facility for the first aid, where his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, after registering case of the incident on the complaint of the restaurant administration, the police recovered vehicle of the suspects and recovered liquor from it.

The police said CCTV footage are being acquired to identify the culprits, investigation into the matter was underway, suspects will be apprehended soon, the police said

