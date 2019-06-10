Man shot dead in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: A man was killed in a firing incident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Javed Iqbal, was on his way to a hospital on his bike to drop his daughter off when he was shot at near Rabia City area.

He sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased was a resident of Jaffar Tayyar Society of Malir and used to work for a private firm.

A police official said a spent bullet casing of a 30-bore pistol was recovered from the site of the incident.

The deceased’s daughter said a gunshot was fired at her father near the Rabia City area due to which he fell to the ground.

She said she took her father to the hospital where he succumbed to his injures. She said her father had no enmity with anybody.

