Man shot dead in ‘targeted’ attack in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in suspected targeted killing in North Karachi on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the man, Ameer Buksh, was on his way on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened fire on him on the Manghopir Road and fled.

The officials said that he sustained multiple bullet wounds and was driven to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The exact motive for the murder was not known, the police officials said and added that incident appears to be a targeted killing as the assailants did not snatch mobile or cash from him.

Police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Read More: One cop martyred, dacoit killed in Karachi police encounter

Earlier in the day, one cop had received martyrdom and a dacoit had been killed during a police encounter in Baldia Town area of Karachi.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) West, a police patrolling team was going through Baldia’s Ittehad Town when it had stopped some people on suspension.

The suspects opened fire on the police, leaving a constable dead on the spot. During the exchange of fire a dacoit had also been killed.

Comments

comments