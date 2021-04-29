Man spends six years to park his car in every slot at supermarket

LONDON: In a bid to complete a challenge, a man spent six years to park his car in every slot at a supermarket in south-east London.

Gareth Wild, the successful parking man, kept a detailed map of Sainsbury’s car parking area. He also prepared colourful spreadsheet to track his progress.

Wild was very meticulous about his mission and had even marked the best and worst spaces for parking. In addition, he also highlighted the trolley bays and the motorcycle bays on the maps. These were excluded from the slots he was targeting.

For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread. — Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Gareth Wild wrote, “Rather than walking around the car park counting each space and exposing myself as a lunatic, I used the overhead view to mark out a vector image to make it easier to identify each space.”

“The orange boxes dotted around the car park are trolley bays, the black space is an irregular-shaped patch which is too small for a car and is therefore void and then there are a number of family, disabled and a motorcycle bays.”

Gareth was able to achieve this feat as he visits the supermarket once every week and a few times more during special occasions, which makes it about 60 visits a year, according to Metro.co.uk.

