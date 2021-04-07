WATCH: Man gets smashed from wooden plank while fixing it  

A video of a man getting smashed from a wooden plank while trying to fix it has gone viral on social media and has made the day of the netizens who compared it with similar acts in movies and cartoons.

The video was originally shared by TikTok user @Abbyalexan, who shared the footage captured on their home surveillance camera and wrote: “When your husband tries to fix things he shouldn’t” along with a hashtag reading ‘keep your day job’.

However, it got viral on social media after former NBA star Rex Chapman shared it on Twitter writing, “Like a cartoon”.



The video shows a man carrying a wooden plank to fix the deck of his house. He then puts it down and tries to adjust the gap using his foot to secure the plank.

However, things didn’t go as planned. As the wooden plank wasn’t secure, it bounced up when the man accidentally stepped on one end of it. The viral clip shows him sitting on the deck with one foot dangling through the hole.

The video got many laughs on Twitter with netizens comparing it with freaking accidents in cartoons or movies.

