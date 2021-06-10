AYSHIRE: In a shocking incident, a furious man smeared his neighbour’s car with mayonnaise over a parking row in Scotland, UK.

According to the details, the dispute began as a man, a resident of Troon, did not let his neighbour, Doolan, park his Audi next to a block of residential flats and kebab shop. He allegedly told Doolan, 28, that he was blocking the entrance to a fire station.

However, Doolan brushed aside his allegations saying that there was plenty of space for any emergency vehicle to pass.

After that alteration, Doolan’s car has been regularly smeared with the condiment. Doolan said that the mayo used by the man is of cheap quality and leaves a foul smell on his car.

In order to catch the man red-handed, he set up a secret camera – which caught the man slapping paper with mayo onto his Audi. He also said that the man was putting sticky notes on his car before he moved to mayonnaise, Metro news reported.

“His argument is that I am blocking the entrance for fire engines but I would never do that, there is plenty of space for any emergency vehicle to get past. It started off with little notes that he would put on my car. Then he would start shouting at me as I got out of my car. At one point the whole family was out,” said Doolan.

