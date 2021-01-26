Man caught trying to smuggle 74 lizards by stuffing them into socks

A smuggler was arrested for trying to sneak 74 protected lizards into Austria by stuffing them into socks and ice cream boxes at Vienna Airport.

The flyer, who was travelling from Tanzania via the Ethiopian capital Addis Abab, hid the chameleons in his luggage.

During checking, officials found the animals, whose black market value is estimated at around £32,000, in his suitcase. Most of them were in good health although two had died en route.

The man was taken into custody while the boxes of chameleons were brought to Schoenbrunn Zoo.

They have since been given appropriate accommodation and a veterinary examination.

The lizards, which included a one-week-old youngster, are now living in proper terrariums where environmental conditions are provided to meet their needs.

They came from the Usambara Mountains, a cold and rainy region of Tanzania, according to Zoo experts.

The suspect is now facing criminal proceedings and a fine of up to around £5,000.

