Man attempting to smuggle hashish hidden in harmonium caught

PESHAWAR: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized one kilogram of hashish hidden in a harmonium at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ARY News reported.

An alleged smuggler, identified as Rahmatullah, has been taken into custody, according to ASF officials.

The suspect was due to board a private airline’s Sharjah-bound flight (PA-612).

He had hidden hashish in secret parts of the music instrument, the ASF officials said.

The alleged smuggler was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following his arrest.

The officials said an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier, on Jan 31, a man was caught at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar trying to smuggle drugs hidden in fruits.

According to the Airport Security Force (ASF), the man had hidden drugs inside oranges and pomegranates and wanted to smuggle them to Qatar.

He was due to board a flight, but was caught during screening of his goods. The passenger had hidden charas weighing more than four kilograms inside the fruits.

The ASF personnel took the man into custody and began investigation.

