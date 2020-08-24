WATCH: Man spotted trying to stop wildfire from spreading     

In an effort to stop a wildfire from spreading, a man was spotted trying to create a firebreak with his feet in Arizona’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

The man was caught on camera by an American crew filming a lightning-caused wildfire in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the video, the man in shorts and trekking shoes trying to put out a wildfire with his feet. The crew said that he was trying to build a firebreak with his feet.

The man was seen running through the ashes and the blazing area all by himself. He stamps on small sections of fire before moving to a new one. He can be seen making firebreaks on dry patches to contain the blaze from spreading.

Although the man did not sustain any severe burn injuries, he broke his mobile phone during the fire-fighting trail and was given a parking ticket.

The man was identified as Trevor Murphy who was training for a 100-mile ultramarathon in Arizona’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park when he saw flames from a lightning-sparked wildfire, Times Now News reported

Murphy said, “I am out on that trail mostly every day. It was kind of working in one direction and I felt like it was already pretty under control. I just wanted to make sure it didn’t cross the trail and head north towards Tom’s Thumb. No one was out there and I felt like I could do my part, what little help maybe I did. The soles of my shoes are melted and I have lots of singed hair.”

Murphy said that had been trying to douse the fire for over before the crew spotted him.

