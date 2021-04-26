‘Back To The Future’ come true as man spotted zipping through streets on hoverboard

The dream of riding a hoverboard may have become a reality as a man was recently spotted zipping through streets by it without touching the ground.

In a video, shared on Twitter, a man can be seen operating the hoverboard while wearing a safety helmet. He is seen flying around at least a couple of metres off the ground.

The video has racked up over 1.5 million views, 1600 likes and hundreds of comments.

According to reports, the hoverboard in the video was developed by Omni Hoverboards, a Canada-based company that describes itself as being ‘dedicated to propeller-based hoverboards’.

According to the company’s website, Omni Hoverboards has broken world records for its inventions, with their mark-1 prototype breaking the Guinness World Record by travelling a total distance of 275.9m. The real-life hoverboard thought to be worth a whopping $20,000.

“Truly a mesmerizing and incredible feat in the world of engineering and transportation,” Guinness had decribed the invention by Omni Hoverboards.

