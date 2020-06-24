Man walks around with a knife sticking out of his head

A terrifying video of a man, who was casually walking around with a knife sticking out of his head, went viral after he was stabbed by unidentified assailants in New York in order to defend a woman.

The 36-year-old man was seen casually walking up to an ambulance to get medical assistance while a knife stuck in his scalp which covered him in blood that appears to be dripping down his neck.

WARNING: Graphic content

He was reportedly defending a 34-year-old woman who was slashed in the cheek after four unidentified males and one unidentified female snatched her purse which contained her cell phone, medication and a benefits card.

According to Dailymail UK report, the male victim got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified assailant. It’s unclear what his relationship is to the woman.

He was stabbed in torso and head with a kitchen knife in New York City near 120 West 125th Street in Harlem, said police. The victim grimaces as a crowd gathers around to film him. The incision did not penetrate his skull, said the report.

He was taken to a hospital in Harlem while both victims were in stable and non life-threatening condition.

Police had made no arrests on Tuesday evening. They are still investigating.

