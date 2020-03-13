Harrowing video shows man stabbed cousin to death over property dispute

A body-cam-footage captured the harrowing moments soon after a man stabbed to death his cousin over an inherited-property dispute in Birmingham.

Footage of the incident shared online showed the entire episode beginning from a verbal brawl turning into violence with the attacker Nadir Ali repeatedly plunged a blade into the body of Hashim Khan, 37.

The initial moments were captured possibly from a camera while the remaining footage showed the man handing over his weapon- a knife- to the police as he could be heard during the initial probe admitting that he stabbed the man and others in the house.

The harrowing details of the incident revealed that Nadir Ali stabbed his cousin Hashim 11 times before attacking others in the house who tried their best to stop the carnage.

The 32-year-old, of Balsall Heath, Birmingham, was convicted of murder and three counts of wounding with intent.

During the proceedings at Birmingham Crown Court, it was told that the pair had become embroiled in an argument over the inheritance of land in Pakistan.

They had been discussing the matter in Sparkhill, Birmingham on August 23, 2019 when the entire episode occurred later also spilling out onto the street.

