Man stealing bikes’ batteries caught red handed in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly stealing batteries from parked motorbikes at II Chundrigar Road in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the thief was caught-red handed when he came to steal battery of a second motorcycle in a day.

“Two hours ago, a battery of a motorcycle was stolen from the same parking area and everyone was expecting him to come again,” said one of the eye-witness while narrating the incident.

As soon as he came to steal another battery in a day, people nabbed him. He was handed over to police after torture.

The police after initial probe, also recovered batteries of five motorcycles from his possession. He was later shifted to a police station for legal formalities and further investigation.

On December 22, citizens on Monday apprehended two dacoits in Maripur area of the city.

According to sources, the two were involved in a dacoity bid in Machar Colony area of Maripur when citizens nabbed them. They were tortured from the mob who later gathered at the site.

The police was however called in and both of them were handed over to the law enforcing authorities in injured condition. They were later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and other legal formalities.

