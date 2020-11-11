WATCH: Man steals charity collection box from shop

In a shameful act, a man steals a charity collection box from a butcher’s shop in Merseyside, England on Saturday.

In the CCTV footage, the masked man can be seen sealing a Royal British Legion collection box from a butcher’s shop before waiting to collect his change in West Derby, Merseyside.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The man walked into the butcher shop while digging into his pockets for cash to pay for his goods. After being served and left on his own, he can be seen eyeing up the poppy box sitting right in front of him on the counter, Mail Online reported.

He then quickly picks up the poppy box and quickly stuffs it into his jacket before zipping it back up just as the staff member comes back into the frame.

After paying, the thief then waits around for his change before exiting the shop

The shop’s owner shared the video of the incident shortly after it took place appealing for help in locating the suspect.

The shop owner said, “It is just so blatant. Taking a poppy box is just terrible.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “It is with sadness that today when we commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict that we are having to appeal for witnesses to the theft of a poppy box from a shop in West Derby. “

