SHIKARPUR: A man strangulated his HIV positive wife in a village of Shikarpur district and hanged her body with a tree, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, a man Bahadur Rind killed his wife Zareena in village Tharo Rind, with the help of his brother and hanged her body in a tree outside his home.

Police reached to the crime scene and transferred the dead body to Garhi Yaseen Taluka Hospital for postmortem.

Police arrested accused Bahadur Rind and shifted him to Dakhan police station. Police is also conducting raids for arrest of the co-accused in the incident.

According to local sources, the accused was in a panic after his wife Zareena diagnosed HIV positive in recent tests.

He was fearing that other members of his family will contract Aids from his wife.

He was forcing wife to go back to her parents’ home, so he could bring another wife to his home. Zareena was resisting his demand which was resulted in regular domestic brawl.

The man after wife’s resistance of sending her to parents, strangulated her to death with the assistance of his brother. He hanged her body to a tree after murder, local people said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Sindh four more cases of HIV were reported in Shikarpur.

In Dakhan village of Shikarpur district 356 people were screened for the potentially life-threatening condition of HIV, from which four were tested positive.

