A man was totally stunned when he discovered a huge swimming pool in the back of his garden.

John Reynolds, 35, bought the rundown Texas house two years in the past after it had been vacant for 12 months following the death of its previous owner.

The 35-year-old Nurse decided to demolish his house and he planned to simply do it up before selling it on for profit.

Three months in, he received a call from his neighbour asking if he had seen what the extreme weather had done to the pool.

But John recalls he didn’t know what he was talking about because he didn’t have a pool.

He was left ‘speechless’ when heavy rainfall shifted debris in the overgrown garden to uncover a huge 32x17ft pool.

Now after 18 months of renovating it back to its former glory, John says he uses the pool every day and decided to keep the house as his own, despite it now being worth £162,000.

John, from Mineral Wells, Texas, said: “Never in a million years when I bought the property did I think I would be swimming in my own pool

