Man commits suicide after killing wife, children over poverty  

JHANG: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and children before committing suicide in Jhang district of the Punjab province owing to poverty, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Nadeem, who lived in Hasilpur area of Jhang, initially strangulated his wife and two children and later hanged from a ceiling fan to commit suicide.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The police said that it emerged that the male victim was in debt of Rs90,000 and a note was also found near his body. “I love my wife and children and had failed to fulfill their needs. I am taking away all of them with me,” the letter read.

The sources said that Nadeem was jobless and unable to fulfill the needs of his family. “He was unable to pay the rent and electricity dues and was forced to commit suicide after being continuously demanded to pay the amount,” they said.

The police said that they had shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and would investigate the matter from all angles to get clarity on it.

Read More: Man commits suicide after killing his wife, father-in-law

Similar incidents have occurred previously although the motives behind them were different. In one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi over a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the Qaddafi Town area of Landhi and the police said that the accused initially murdered his 40-year-old wife and 18-year-old son over a domestic dispute.

“He later shot himself in the head to commit suicide,” they said adding that the bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Comments

comments