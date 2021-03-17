Man spends Rs6.4mn on surgery to look like an Instagram filter

A 24-year-old man spent a whopping Rs6.4 million on surgery to make himself look like an Instagram filter in Manchester.

According to the details, Levi Jed Murphy, 24, was so much enamoured by the change in appearances and he spent £30,000 (Rs6.4 million) just to look like an Instagram filter.

He looks completely different than what he looked a year ago after putting fillers in his lips, chin, cheeks, jaw, and under his eyes. He has even had a nose job, lip lift, temple life, and a cat-eye lift to look like an Instagram filter.

He is pretty convinced and delighted with his new look but people on social media are not very impressed. In fact, he gets trolled regularly and has also been compared to the mask from the movie “The Purge.”

But Levi Jed Murphy said that that he is not bothered by negative comments and doesn’t let trolls get him down, Times Now News reported.

“When I was nineteen I got my first syringe of lip filler. I ended up loving how it looked and went back like a month later and have kept on going back since. When I was 20, I started getting cheek, jaw, and under-eye fillers, but I’ve lost count of how many,” he added.

He said, “Instagram put out a filter where it shows you what you would look like after having plastic surgery and I loved what I saw. I worked out all the different procedures that were shown in the filter and then went about having them done.”

Murphy added that his popularity has grown so much over the years that he now gets surgeries done for free by doing promos.

