A man was caught on surveillance camera fleeing after he allegedly tried to rape a 27-year-old woman walking on a sidewalk in the United States.

The incident occurred in New York City when a man grabbed her from behind as she was walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s Midtown neighborhood.

The suspect grabbed the woman by the throat with both of his hands and pushed her against a storefront on East 33rd Street.

Police said the suspect then tried to rape the woman as she fought back against him during a brief struggle and eventually able to break free of his grip.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, wearing black pants, a gray T-shirt, and white sneakers, running down the street as he fled the scene. He also had a face mask around his chin.

The streets appeared to be deserted of pedestrians and there were very few vehicles around at the time. It is not clear where the woman was headed at the time.

She suffered a minor cut to her head during the attack. The woman was evaluated and treated at the scene by first responders.

The police have started a hunt for the suspect and asked the public to identify the suspect spotted in the surveillance camera.

