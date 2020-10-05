WATCH: Man takes python for a ‘walk’ to city centre

In a terrifying incident, a man took his 12-feet python for a ‘walk’ to the shopping area in Brighton, England.

People left terrified after spotting a man casually walking inside the shopping area with a large python in his hands.



Acting on the calls of concerned locals, police reached at the spot and questioned the man. The man told the police that he is a professional snake handler, adding that he took the python here to shoot scenes for his YouTube channel.

Two policemen confronted the man and asked him to take the reticulated python home. After a long discussion, the man walked away from the area with the python wrapped around his neck.

The video shows the white and yellow python on slithering on the pavement with its head against a window. His owner is seen explaining the situation to the cops, Times Now News reported.

In a statement, Sussex Police spokesman said,” Police were called to Ship Street in Brighton at 2.35 pm on Tuesday (September 29), following concern for the welfare of a large snake that was being carried in the street. It was reported that the snake had been dropped to the ground and being used for filming with people being invited to hold it.”

