Man gets his top lip, nose removed to look like ‘black alien’

A man who in his bid to look like a black alien got his top lip and nose removed now said that he faces difficulty in speaking after getting body modification.

Anthony Loffredo, 32, who is a resident of France, got the body modification treatment in Spain as the treatment is declared illegal in France.

This is not the first time that he had made modifications to his body rather he has already covered his body – including his eyeballs – in tattoos and had his tongue split in his bid to look like a ‘black alien’.

The Frenchman detailed the alterations in his body during a live question and answer session for his 283,000 followers on his Instagram page @the_black_alien_project.

Loffredo said that the treatment was done in Spain but did not specify exactly where, when, or by whom his nose and upper lip were removed.

In a previous Instagram post discussing his nose removal, Loffredo thanked an account called @oscarmarquezbodymod for having ‘marked’ his life.

He wrote: ‘Now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.’

Loffredo did admit in the recent Instagram live session to struggling to speak since the removal of his top lip but this does not seem to have dampened his enthusiasm for body modification.

He said he dreamed of removing his skin entirely and replacing it with metal and listed his arms, legs and fingers, along with the back of his head, as the next parts of his body he wants to have modified.

He further shared with local media that he was passionate about body mutations since the young age.

