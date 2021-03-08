WATCH: Man refuses to let go truck driver who killed his wife, clings to the side of vehicle for miles

A man put out all his efforts to catch a truck driver, who killed his wife after the couple’s motorcycle was hit from the back, and cling to the lorry’s door for miles until the driver stopped the vehicle and was arrested.

The incident occurred in Brazil where Anderson Antonio Pereira, 49, was forced to hold on for his life while the driver carried on for more than 19 miles, with the motorcycle jammed under the front of his truck.

Anderson and his wife Sandra, 47, had been enjoying a Sunday cruise on the motorcycle they bought just two months previously when they were rammed from behind on the motorway, in the coastal municipality of Penha.

Sandra was killed but Anderson, who had been also injured in the collision, somehow climbed from the motorcycle and up onto the door of the truck.

The driver refused to stop the truck and continued driving for 19 miles.

A video shot by the passing by motorists showed the man clinging to the door of the truck with his bike squashed under the front of the HGV and being scraped along the road.

Later, other motorists stopped the vehicle and forced the driver to come out of it. The wife of Anderson later was flown by helicopter to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

The driver is expected to be charged with murder.

