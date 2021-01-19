Man spends three months inside US airport without being detected

A 36-year-old man spent three months at a US airport without being detected in order to avoid flying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aditya Singh arrived at O’Hare International Airport from Los Angeles on October 19 and spent three months while living in its secure section in order to avoid traveling during the pandemic.

Singh managed to acquire an identity card of an employee and decided to permanently stay at the airport, according to officials, who further added that he lived in the secure zone until January 16 before being detected by two airline employees.

Singh showed his stolen airport identification, which had been reported missing by an operations manager.

When the offence was finally realised by the authorities, Singh was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to a restricted area.

The accused has a Master’s Degree in Hospitality, however, currently, he is unemployed and living with roommates in Orange, Los Angeles.

Read More: Ranked: World’s Best Airports For 2020

Following the incident, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) said in a statement that the safety and security of its airports is its highest priority.

“While this incident remains under investigation, we have been able to determine that this gentleman did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a thorough investigation of this matter,” said the statement.

Comments

comments