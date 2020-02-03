Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Man creates ‘traffic jams’ on Berlin streets by ‘hacking’ Google Maps

google-map

An artist in Berlin “hacked” Google Maps, creating virtual traffic jams on the streets of Germany’s capital.

Simon Weckert in what has been dubbed a new Google Maps experiment to prove technology is not always foolproof posted a video on YouTube showing how he managed to “hack” Google Maps to create virtual traffic jams on the streets of Berlin.

He loaded 99 smartphones running Google Maps into a cart which was wheeled around various streets in Berlin, including outside the Google office.

The phones ostensibly made Google Maps think there was a high concentration of users on those streets with the slow-moving traffic. Resultantly, the navigation app started showing virtual traffic jams by turning green streets to red.

Google Maps uses data generated by users to identify fast or slow-moving traffic as well as traffic jams.

WATCH: Medical student crushed to death by snow

By analyzing things like speed, location, and other crowdsourced data, Google generates a live traffic map of an area or a road.

There was no official word from Google on Weckert’s experiment. However, a Senior Software Engineer for Google Maps has tweeted that he believes it’s possible to pull off such a stunt.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: Medical student crushed to death by snow

Offbeat

WATCH: Woman dragged for refusing face mask in coronavirus-hit-China

Offbeat

Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation

Offbeat

German circus swaps real animals for holograms


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close