Man with rare condition of having no collarbones can ‘clap’ his shoulders

A man, due to a rare condition, is born without any collarbones and now uses social media to spread awareness about it so others suffering from conditions are not bullied like he was in childhood.

Corey Bennett, from the US state of Indiana, has cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare condition that can result in a person being born without collarbones. It can also cause short stature and developing extra teeth, or no teeth at all.

Corey shares that growing up he was bullied on his looks, however, he was determined to look past this phase and not let it affect him.

"I was bullied most of my life for being short and having bad teeth and a big head. I have embraced this condition because it's really awesome – even with cleidocranial dysplasia I am still able to do everything," Corey told media. Corey joined TikTok after being encouraged by his friend, and he soon started posting videos of himself 'shoulder clapping' to create awareness about his condition. He has been making effective use of the platform to talk about the rare condition and make as many people informed as possible.

