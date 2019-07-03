Man, woman found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: The body of a woman was found within the remits of Kahna police station in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police relayed the woman was killed somewhere else and later her body was dumped in the Kahna area.

They said a forensic team reached the site and collected evidence, adding more facts will come to light after the postmortem of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the body of a 35-year-old man was found within the jurisdiction of Sundar police station. The body was shifted to a morgue.

Separately, a speeding truck hit and killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider on the Canal road in the provincial capital.

According to traffic police, the deceased were identified as Shams Shah and Arsalan.

The accident took place after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it after its brakes failed.

The driver has been taken into custody.

