Man wrestles an alligator to save his dog

CALIFORNIA: In a terrifying incident, a man reportedly wrestled an alligator and thumbed the reptile in the eye to save his pet dog in California.

According to the details, the incident took place when Mike McCoy was walking his dog Jake through a neighbourhood in California.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jake was walking a few metres ahead when Mike spotted something leaping out of a lake and grabbing his dog. In order to rescue his dog, Mike jumped in the water and confronted the reptile.

He thumbed the reptile in the eye and picked it out of the water until it let go of Jake.

“I previously read up on my environment and gators. I got around, thumbed him in the eye, picked him out of the water so he couldn’t get anywhere until he let the dog go. And in the interim he decided, I don’t have him, I’ll bite you,” Mike told ABC Action News.

Mike said his research on alligators came in handy as he was able to respond quickly to save Jake. “It was only because I knew what I did that I felt confident to fight the gator off,” he said.

Mike came out of the encounter without any serious injuries but Jake had needed stitches.

