Manager Auqaf suspended over ‘illegal video shoot’ at Wazir Khan Mosque

LAHORE: A manager of the Auqaf department has been suspended over allowing an illegal video shoot of a song, played by renowned actors Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed at the historic Wazir Khan Mosque, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Auqaf suspended Manager Auqaf Ishtiaq Ahmed over allowing an illegal video shoot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The accused is directed to appear before the director inquiry to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

Moreover, responding to the issue, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain asked as to why those who violated the sanctity of the Wazir Khan Mosque still roam free.

“Arrest those responsible for the act as soon as possible,” he demanded while condemning the video shoot inside the mosque premises. He said that even those who allowed the video shoot are yet to be put behind the bar.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi further commented on the controversy and said that dance and singing within the mosque premises was a clear violation of the Islamic teachings.

