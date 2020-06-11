In a gruesome murder, an auto repair shop manager was shot dead and his business was torched in what the authorities described as an extortion-related attack in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

In a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, one of the two assailants can be seen firing on the shop manager and setting his business on fire.

One of the two suspects is captured on video talking on his cellphone as he walked up to the mechanic’s shop last Friday in the municipality of Celaya.

The second assailant drew his gun at the employee, who was sitting behind the counter, and fired four shots, including one which appeared to strike the victim in the head, Mail Online reported.

Police in Celaya, Mexico, are searching for two men who carried out the execution of the auto repair shop manager and then dumped a flammable liquid before setting the shop ablaze

His accomplice then ran around the shop and shot an employee, who survived the attack. He then placed a cardboard sign on the ground and took a photo of the shop ablaze before escaping.

Surveillance footage shows the moment one of the two suspects sought in last Friday’s attack uses a torch lighter to set the auto repair shop on fire after he executed the manager.

Celaya authorities linked the incident to the failure of paying a criminal organization its corresponding ‘piso,’ a permit fee that allows business owners to operate without being subject to violent attacks.

The execution took place a day before three siblings, including a 16-year-old, and a friend were also assassinated at a nearby car repair shop while they were working.

