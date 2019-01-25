Mandviwala pens letter to PM Khan to seek remedial for Sindh, Balochistan drought

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala has urged prime minister to form a joint task force of the federal and provincial governments, to address the drought like situation in Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

“An emergent meeting of the federal cabinet should be summoned to discuss the situation of drought,” he stated in a letter penned to Premier Imran Khan,

He said as many as 4, 42000 families in Sindh’s eight districts, and 1, 35000 families of Balochistan, living in 18 districts, are passing through worst drought situation.

Mr Mandviwala has also urged prime minister to declare the aforementioned districts of Sindh and Balochistan as calamity hit areas.

Earlier, the National Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution demanding the government to declare drought-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh as calamity-hit areas.

Malnutrition in Thar claims lives of seven children in two days

The resolution was moved by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, 18 districts of Balochistan and 08 districts of Sindh were enduring severe drought conditions.

Some people have lost their lives due to drought; the resolution said adding that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMas) were providing relief items to the people of drought-hit areas.

He said a National Consultative Workshop was being organized for providing assistance to people of drought-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

