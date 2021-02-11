ISLAMABAD: The Defense Minister Pervez Khattak addressed Thursday the protesting government employees, gathered to demand upward revision in their salaries, and apologized to them for how they were manhandled by authorities the day before as the commotion intensified in the capital city, ARY News reported.

I regret what happened yesterday and apologize for it, Khattak said.

He said he sincerely tried to resolve the matter confronted by the official employees, however, underlining the country faces an economic crunch at the moment.

We have greenlighted a 25 per cent increase in the salaries of all government employees from grade 1- to 19, Khattak said, adding after March the upgradation of all employees will be resolved as well.

On other demands put up by demonstrators, defense minister Khattak said the ad-hoc relief will accrue in their salaries starting July 1. Separately he told them the PM has directed the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to settle the disputes raised by lady health workers.

Laid of lady health workers are being considered to be rehired, while Khattak also said the demands by government teachers will be looked into by the federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Our official workforce is urged to contribute to the wellbeing of Pakistan, said Khattak as he encouraged them work hard for a collective end.

READ: Govt notifies 25pc increase in salaries of protesting employees

Earlier today, the federal government approved a 25 pc increase in salaries of protesting employees from grades 1-19 on an ad-hoc basis.

A notification has been issued by the ministry of finance in this regard.

