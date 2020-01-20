Police have arrested a man accused of stealing 10 manhole covers that amounted to Rs 30,000 as two of his accomplices are still at large.

The arrest was made from the Malabar Hill police in Mumbai, a city in India’s Maharashtra state.

The police apprehended the 32-year-old accused identified as Ravikumar Thakur for allegedly stealing 10 cast iron manhole covers from Walkeshwar area of the city.

The police said that the accused was initially nabbed by a local, Lalit Patel, on January 10 after capturing his criminal activity on a CCTV footage.

Several people in Malabar Hill had complained about open manholes and when the cops checked with the BMC, they were told that the covers were being stolen regularly.

“While Thakur was trying to steal a manhole cover just outside the Daskot Bungalow on Walkeshwar Road, the CCTV operator at the bungalow, overpowered him and called the police.”

He would sell the covers to scrap dealers, police said. Two more people are wanted in connection with the case. All three of them were involved in opening the heavy covers at night.

