Seven members of a family die in Mansehra road accident

MANSEHRA: At least seven people died and two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a river in Lassan Nawab town near Mansehra city, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the vehicle was traveling with the members of the same family, when it overturned and fell into the river. “Seven members of the family died at the spot while two others sustained severe injuries,” they said.

The rescue teams and police immediately rushed to the incident site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

In a similar incident, at least 13 persons were killed when a passenger coach overturned due to over-speeding near Sukkur on May 20.

According to details, the passenger coach going to Karachi from Multan turned turtle at National Highway near Pano Aqil, Sukkur, killing 13 persons on the spot and injuring at least 29.

An emergency was declared in all hospitals in Rohri, Pano Aqil and Sukkur after the accident. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as several injured were in critical condition.

According to DC Sukkur, the rescue operation has been completed and the bodies and injured have been shifted to CMH Pano Aqil and Rohri hospitals. DC Rana Adeel said that the process of identification of the deceased and the injured was underway.

