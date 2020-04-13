Mansehra’s UC Dhodial sealed after detection of coronavirus cases

MANSEHRA: Various areas of Union Council Dhodial, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been sealed after increase in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The move is aimed at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 from the area.

According to the deputy commissioner of the area, the areas have been sealed after witnessing increase in the pandemic cases.

47 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with three more deaths, the health department had said on Sunday.

The provincial tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 744, while the number of deaths has soared to 34.

The health department had said there more patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of those recovered to 145 in the province. A total of 4,305 tests have been conducted in KP so far.

