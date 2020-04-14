Mansha Pasha calls out Kangana for using progressive values to gain following

Renowned actor Mansha Pasha accused Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut of using progressive values to gain popularity.

In a tweet, she said “Kangana Ranaut is a classic example of a woman who started off as someone who talked down privilege, becoming a voice against nepotism.”

Mansha Pasha also criticized the actress’ unending support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ government.

“She then used progressive values to gain traction and then support a government that stifles all voices of dissent and calls everything that goes against its policy to be “corrupt, anti state” and anyone who disagrees to be too rich or too privileged or too corrupt and cant be a voice for the people.”

goes against its policy to be "corrupt, anti state" and anyone who disagrees to be too rich or too privileged or too corrupt and cant be a voice for the people.

One needs to aware of those that use values u believe in to futher their own politics. — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 13, 2020

In a December 2019 interview, Kangana had called Modi “a true democrat” and equated the controversial and discriminatory Civil Amendment Bill protests to violence.

The Surkh Chandni actor warned everyone to be wary of such people, “One needs to aware of those that use values you believe in to further their own politics.”

Comments

comments